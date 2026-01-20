Amid ‘communal’ controversy, AR Rahman calls Oscar win a burden

Amid recent controversies, A.R. Rahman sparked attention by describing winning an Oscar as a “burden.” The Indian composer and singer revealed that the prestigious accolade brought immense pressure, causing stress and self-doubt. Rahman shared that while many artists aspire for such recognition, the constant praise for his earlier work, like Roja (1992), led others to criticize his more recent projects, making him feel disconnected from his own success.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman admitted that while he values his past work, the weight of expectations has been draining. He emphasized that his focus is now on the future, stating, “What I’m doing next is going to be the best thing.” He expressed a desire for a “fresh start” and noted that his achievements are not highlighted in his social media bios.

Rahman also faced backlash after suggesting that his reduced Bollywood work over the past eight years might be linked to a “communal thing.” While this remark triggered controversy, Rahman clarified that his words were misunderstood. Actress Kangana Ranaut accused him of prejudice, but several figures, including Paresh Rawal and Javed Akhtar, defended him, highlighting his contribution to Indian music and dismissing any communal angle. (Agencies)

