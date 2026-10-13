Ananya Panday to Make Hosting Debut at IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Actress Ananya Panday is all set to make her hosting debut at the IIFA Awards 2027.

Reflecting on her journey with IIFA, Ananya said returning to the stage in a new role as co-host makes the experience even more special, particularly as her journey with the awards began in Abu Dhabi, where the upcoming event will be held. Speaking about making her hosting debut at IIFA, Ananya said, "Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me. My IIFA journey began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage. I still remember the excitement of that moment. I had grown up watching IIFA, so to find myself a part of that incredible celebration of Indian cinema felt like a dream come true. Over the years, IIFA has become such a beautiful part of my journey."

"With every experience, I've had the opportunity to grow, discover new sides of myself and create memories that I will always cherish. There is something truly magical about the IIFA stage, the energy, the scale, the audiences and the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry. To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special." "To have the opportunity to be on that stage and celebrate some of the biggest stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema is something I'm genuinely excited about. And to do it in Abu Dhabi, where my IIFA journey began, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with audiences around the world." (IANS)

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