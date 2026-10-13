TWICE’s Nayeon joins Charlie Puth for surprise duet at Goyang concert

Unexpected collaborations can turn a live concert into a memorable moment, especially when artists from different corners of the music industry share the stage. South Korean singer Nayeon of TWICE gave fans just such a surprise when she appeared alongside American pop star Charlie Puth during his concert in Goyang, South Korea.

TWICE member Nayeon surprised fans by joining Charlie Puth on stage during his concert in Goyang, South Korea, on October 11. The singer appeared during the American pop star's performance of 'We Don't Talk Anymore', turning the familiar hit into a special live collaboration at his Whatever's Clever! world tour stop.

The concert took place at the main stadium of Goyang Sports Complex and drew more people. It also marked Puth's first stadium concert in South Korea, adding significance to a night that featured an unexpected appearance by one of K-pop's best-known performers.

As Puth began performing 'We Don't Talk Anymore', Nayeon appeared beside him, surprising the audience. The TWICE vocalist took over the part originally sung by Selena Gomez on the 2016 hit, blending her voice with Puth's as the pair performed together.

Puth has collaborated with Korean artists before, including BTS member Jungkook on 'Left and Right'. During the Goyang concert, he performed the track and acknowledged Jungkook, thanking him for their collaboration. Nayeon's surprise appearance added another connection to the Korean music scene during the same show. The concert also represented a major milestone in Puth's history with South Korea. Having first performed in the country in 2016, he returned over the years for shows at increasingly large venues before taking the stage at Goyang Stadium. The turnout of around 38,000 reflected the scale of his latest appearance. (Agencies)

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