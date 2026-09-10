The makers of Artificial have unveiled the first trailer of the upcoming drama, starring Andrew Garfield. He can be seen playing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, one of the actor's most unusual roles so far. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the trailer was released on Tuesday and introduces a tense and unsettling take on the events surrounding Altman's short-term removal from the company in November 2023.

The newly released trailer does not present the story as a usual biopic, but focuses on paranoia, ambition, and the consequences of developing artificial intelligence. Garfield's Altman is seen discussing the launch of ChatGPT and its impact on society.

In the clip, the character can be seen saying, "We're going to call it ChatGPT. We open Pandora's box together. The future is inevitable. Countries will fall. Industries are going to collapse. And we get to be the ones to shepherd people into this new world. I'm so excited to see it."

At one point, the trailer shows Garfield's Altman entering an underground room filled with weapons, establishing the film's darker tone.

The film is said to draw from the chain of events that happened at OpenAI in November 2023. Altman was removed from his position as CEO by the company's board, which said at the time that he had not been consistently candid in his communications with the board.

His departure was brief, and Mira Murati, portrayed by Monica Barbaro, took over as interim CEO before Altman returned to the company only days later.

Artificial focuses on this five-day period and the internal struggle that surrounded one of the biggest names in the artificial intelligence industry.

The film also features Yura Borisov, who plays former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever; Monica Barbaro portrays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, while Ike Barinholtz takes on the role of Elon Musk. Mark Rylance appears as AI pioneer and Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton.

The supporting cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Chris O'Dowd, Cooper Koch, and Billie Lourd.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, Artificial is expected to make its world premiere at the 2026 New York Film Festival on October 5.

The film will then be released in select theatres on December 25 before expanding to more cinemas in January. (Agencies)

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