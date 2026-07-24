Angelina Jolie Reflects on 22 Years of Community-Led Humanitarian Work in Cambodia

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has shared an update on her long-standing humanitarian work in Cambodia following a recent visit to the country.

The actress took to Instagram to reflect on more than two decades of community-led efforts and spoke about how an initiative that began with clearing landmines left behind by conflict has grown to include forest conservation, sustainable livelihoods, education and healthcare, all led by local people. She shared a string of images and videos from her visit to Cambodia.

"I recently returned to Cambodia, where we've been building the @maddoxfoundation - a 100% locally led organization - since 2003. I'd like to share a little more about our story," she wrote as the caption.

The star added: "The @maddoxfoundation started with an urgent mission: to clear the land of mines left over from years of conflict, enabling locals to live and farm on it again. Once the land was safe, the work took on new shape."

"Now, our rangers - recruited and trained locally - patrol the Samlaut forest against logging and poaching. Women support their families through sustainable beekeeping programs."

Angelina concluded: "Students from remote villages can stay at the Samlaut dormitory to finish high school. Our health center cares for mothers and young children. All of this is led by the people who live in the community."

Angelina is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She is known for her humanitarian efforts.

The causes she promotes include conservation, education, and women's rights. She has been noted for her advocacy on behalf of refugees as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has undertaken field missions to refugee camps and war zones worldwide.

She has been cited as the world's most beautiful woman by various publications. (IANS)

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