Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt’s warm hug goes viral

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are currently filming the sequel of the fan favourite “The Devil Wears Prada”, and fans were super excited to see the two iconic stars reunite on set. The duo was photographed sharing a warm hug in Milan, Italy, as filming continued for the movie. In several pictures going around on social media, Anne and Emily can be seen embracing each other and laughing, clearly happy to be back together for the beloved franchise. Anne looked absolutely stunning in a maroon leather coat with a sparkling silver jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a black hat, sunglasses, a tie, and two-tone heels. Emily, kept it casual but chic in a bomber jacket, a print hoodie layered with olive corset over it, and gray pants.

Meryl Streep was spotted in full outfit as the iconic Miranda Priestly, sitting front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan last week. In an amazing crossover moment, Meryl Streep met Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour backstage, the person who inspired Miranda Priestly’s legendary character. Stanley Tucci, who portrays the role of Runway’s art director Nigel, was also seen at the show, sitting in the front row and later joining Wintour backstage.

Vogue shared an iconic video of the viral encounter between Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour on Instagram with the caption, “Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can. Today in Milan, legendary Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly caught up with Vogue’s Anna Wintour following the spring 2026 @dolcegabbana show.” The sequel will see Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly still heading the Runway magazine, struggling with the challenges of the modern digital publishing world as print declines. Emily Blunt’s character, who once was Miranda’s assistant, is now a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate that advertises with Runway, setting up a compelling new dynamic between the two. Filming for the movie began on June 30, 2025 and photos featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci in costume have already caused a buzz online. The sequel is set for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026. (Agencies)

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ breaks Adele’s record

Also Watch: