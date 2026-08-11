Anne Hathaway flaunts her baby bump at LA premiere of 'The End of Oak Street'

Basking in pregnancy glow, actor Anne Hathaway on Sunday made a stunning red carpet appearance during the Los Angeles premiere of her film 'The End of Oak Street'.

She styled her classic blue denims with an ice-blue cape-style top featuring a dramatic, floor-grazing trail at the back. The flowy silhouette beautifully highlighted her baby bump, while she completed the look with dewy makeup and a sleek, high ponytail.

Speaking to People at the London premiere of 'The Odyssey' recently, Hathaway described balancing motherhood and a packed release calendar as "extremely surreal"."I'm excited. This is very, very fun. It's extremely surreal," Hathaway said.

"But I'm at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn't come around very often and certainly doesn't last forever," she added, according to People.

The 43-year-old actor said she plans to make the most of the moment.

"So I'm just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I'm going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water -- that'll be that moment," she said.

In June, Hathaway announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan and Jack. (ANI)

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