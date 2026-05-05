Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Favorite ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Look Was Cut From Final Film

Actor Anne Hathaway has revealed that her favourite outfit from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' did not make it to the final cut.

Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the sequel, said she was particularly fond of a look that ultimately did not appear on screen.

"A Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing," she said in a media interaction, as per People magazine, adding, "I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much."

The actor recalled learning about its removal directly from director David Frankel.

"And then I said that it was my favourite outfit in the film, and David called me, I hadn't seen the film yet, and he's like, 'It's gone,' " Hathaway said, adding, "And I was like, 'Well, maybe it was good that the paparazzi were there.' "

The outfit had previously been photographed during filming in New York City in July 2025.

As per People magazine, the ensemble featured a white T-shirt with a flowing train, paired with white cropped trousers, white pointed shoes, black sunglasses, a black shoulder bag and a statement necklace.

At the premiere, Hathaway also reflected on how both she and her character have evolved since the original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was released in 2006.

In the sequel, Andy Sachs is now an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who is forced back into the orbit of her former boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, after a newsroom layoff.

"Oh, I think we're both more confident, you know," Hathaway said, adding, "I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that," as quoted by People magazine.

Despite her disappointment over the cut outfit, Hathaway paid tribute to the original film during the sequel's press tour. (ANI)

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