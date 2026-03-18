Anupam Kher announces new musical play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'

Actor Anupam Kher has announced a new stage production titled 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.'

The play will be presented by Anupam Kher Studio and will feature Kher sharing the stage with actor Swaroop Sampat.

The 'Tanvi The Great' actor, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram to make the announcement and also revealed the names associated with the project.

The musical play is written and directed by filmmaker and theatre personality Gajendra Ahire. Music for the production has been composed by Anu Malik. This marks the first time the composer is creating music for a stage play.

The play explores relationships in today's world. It follows how people who seem familiar to each other can still remain strangers in many ways. The story delves into emotions, memories, and connections between people through drama and music.

Speaking about the play, Kher shared that theatre holds a special place in his career and that returning to the stage always feels meaningful.

"Theatre is where my journey as an actor truly began, and every time I return to the stage it feels like coming home. 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' is a deeply human story that reflects the emotional contradictions of the world we live in today. Collaborating with such an extraordinary creative team makes this production incredibly special for me. I believe audiences will see themselves in this story," Kher said, as per a release.

Composer Anu Malik also spoke about working on the musical score for the play. He said music plays an important role in bringing out emotions in the story.

"Music has the power to express emotions that words sometimes cannot. When I first heard the story of 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane,' I knew it needed a musical soul that could touch the heart. Composing for theatre is a unique and exciting experience, and I am thrilled to create melodies that will live and breathe on stage with such talented performers and singers," he added.

The premiere date and venue for the play have not yet been announced. More details about its run are expected to be shared soon. (ANI)

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