Anupam Kher hails Michael Jackson as “God’s gift” ahead of biopic release

As the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s biopic releases worldwide today, legendary actor Anupam Kher penned an emotional note remembering the iconic singer, songwriter, and dancer, sharing a nostalgic photograph and recalling the moment he met the legendary performer in Mumbai.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Dearest Michael Jackson,This photograph is not just a memory... it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

“It was surreal... almost unbelievable... like touching a piece of magic,” he added.

Praising Jackson’s legacy, Kher described him as more than an artist, calling him an “experience” and a phenomenon unlike any other, suggesting that the world may not witness someone like him again.

Kher wrote, “You were not just an artist. You were an experience. A phenomenon that the world may never witness again. There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody.”

Highlighting the singer’s global impact, Kher said people are fortunate to have lived in the same era as Jackson, crediting him for touching millions through his art, innocence, and genius.

The actor also expressed gratitude for the late singer’s legacy. “We are blessed... deeply blessed... that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world,” he added.

He also expressed disappointment over continued criticism surrounding the late icon, stating that some people focus on negativity, but his greatness remains unmatched. “And yes... somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity, “ said the veteran actor.

Concluding his note, Kher wrote, “You were God’s gift to mankind. Wherever you are...may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!” (ANI)

Also Read: “Michael” review: Jaafar Jackson shines as MJ, but a sanitised script dulls the biopic’s impact