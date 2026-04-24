Jaafar Jackson Shines as Michael Biopic Hits Theatres Worldwide to High Hype, Mixed Early Buzz

The much-awaited biographical drama Michael is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 24, 2026, and early audience reactions are already stirring conversation online. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film chronicles the life and legacy of pop icon Michael Jackson.

Leading the film is Jaafar Jackson, who makes his acting debut portraying his legendary uncle. Early viewers have widely praised his performance, with one user calling it “off-the-charts,” adding that he “truly makes you forget he isn’t the real thing.”

However, not all feedback has been glowing. Some viewers felt the film leans heavily on spectacle rather than depth. “Fans will love the musical performances, but there’s sadly no humanity behind them,” one review read. Another echoed similar sentiments, noting that while the music remains “stunning,” the storytelling does not fully match its impact.

The film explores Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming the global “King of Pop,” whose music, dance moves like the Moonwalk, and groundbreaking videos reshaped the industry.

Fueling the hype, the trailer for Michael amassed over 116 million views globally within 24 hours of release, underscoring massive audience anticipation.

Apart from Jaafar Jackson, the film also stars Kat Graham, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, and Juliano Valdi. With a reported budget of $155–200 million and a runtime of just over two hours, Michael is among the biggest film projects of 2026.

The biopic had its premiere in Berlin on April 10 and now heads into its global release amid high expectations—and mixed early buzz. (Agencies)

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