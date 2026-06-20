Anupam Kher shares powerful ‘I am Indian’ video, calls out global stereotypes

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a powerful video titled “I Am an Indian”, addressing what he described as common stereotypes and misconceptions about Indians while highlighting the country’s cultural legacy and global contributions.

In the video, Kher can be seen responding to a range of perceptions surrounding Indians, including civic behaviour, employment, culture and public celebrations. Through a series of pointed observations, he contrasted these criticisms with India’s achievements and the role Indians play across the world.

Speaking about accusations of lacking civic sense, Kher argued that such judgments often ignore similar incidents elsewhere. “I am an Indian and everyone says I lack civic sense. They can overturn cars, burn streets and vandalise a city after a championship game... I dance at an airport excited about my first foreign trip and suddenly I am the face of poor civic sense,” he said.

The actor also addressed the debate around employment, saying Indians who work abroad succeed through hard work and merit. “I study, compete, earn a visa, work 18 hours a day, sometimes multiple jobs and somehow, I am the one stealing jobs and scamming the system,” he remarked.

Kher went on to speak about the global presence of Indians, saying they contribute across sectors, including technology, healthcare, education and business, while questioning why that visibility is often viewed negatively. (ANI)

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