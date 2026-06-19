AR Rahman laughs off 'anti-national' claims against ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reacted to the social media debate surrounding Imtiaz Ali's latest film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', dismissing criticism that branded the movie "anti-national" with a laughing emoji on Instagram.

The film, which has been steadily gaining momentum at the box office through positive word-of-mouth, recently became the subject of online discussion after a section of social media users questioned its portrayal of Pakistan.

Rahman responded with an emoji on Wednesday after coming across a satirical Instagram post that mocked claims that the film was promoting an "anti-national" narrative.

The post carried the headline: "Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents."

Rahman shared a screenshot of the satirical post on his Instagram Stories and reacted with a laughing emoji. (ANI)

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Says Her ‘Cocktail 2’ Character Ally’s Style Mirrors Her Beautifully Chaotic, Unhinged Spirit