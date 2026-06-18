Kriti Sanon Says Her ‘Cocktail 2’ Character Ally’s Style Mirrors Her Beautifully Chaotic, Unhinged Spirit

Kriti Sanon has opened up about her character Ally in Cocktail 2, saying the role is one of the most liberated, free-spirited and unconventional characters she has portrayed. Sharing a series of her looks from the film on Instagram, Kriti credited stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for creating Ally’s distinctive appearance.

The actress said Ally’s fashion reflects her “beautifully chaotic” and “unhinged” personality, adding that the character’s style goes beyond fashion and serves as an extension of her identity. Kriti thanked Anaita and associate costume stylist Sukriti Grover for helping shape the essence of the character and presenting audiences with a never-seen-before version of her.

She also praised her hair and makeup team, Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, for creating Ally’s now-popular beachy hair and bronzed, sun-kissed look. Kriti noted that reinventing her appearance after playing numerous roles was a challenge, but the team succeeded in giving Ally a unique visual identity.

The actress further revealed that she drew inspiration for Ally from director Homi Adajania’s personality. Thanking the filmmaker for trusting her with the role, Kriti described Ally as one of the most special characters of her career. She also lauded cinematographer Anil Mehta (Santha DOP), saying every frame captured the character beautifully while retaining a sense of realism.

The film has already generated buzz for Kriti’s stylish transformation, with fans praising Ally’s vibrant and glamorous looks ahead of Cocktail 2’s release. (IANS)

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