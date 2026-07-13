Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

Singer-actor Ariana Grande has exited the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story after production dates clashed with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour, according to E! News.

Grande was announced as part of the Season 13 cast in October alongside franchise stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Speaking to Variety after the casting announcement, Grande had said she knew only a little about her role and could not reveal any details. She also hinted that her appearance would likely be small but said she was grateful to be involved because she admired everyone working on the series.

Although she will no longer make her American Horror Story debut this season, Grande has previously worked with creator Ryan Murphy on the 2015 horror-comedy series Scream Queens, where she appeared alongside Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Keke Palmer.

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Grande recalled telling Murphy she was willing to play any role, saying she was excited to work with him. Murphy also praised Grande after their collaboration, calling her “lovely” during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He added that the cast remained close to her after filming.

According to E! News, the production schedule for American Horror Story Season 13 was revised, creating a conflict with Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour, which began last month, ultimately forcing her to leave the project. (ANI)

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