Ariana Grande reveals why she was always in oversize hoodies in 2018

Actor-singer Ariana Grande looked back at a phase in her life when her fashion choices were closely tied to how she was feeling inside.

The singer and actress recently opened up about why she often wore ‘oversized’ hoodies and tall boots in 2018.

According to PEOPLE, in a recent episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, Grande revisited some of her most talked-about outfits. When shown a photo of herself from 2018 wearing an oversized sweatshirt and high boots, she said it was from a very “strange time” in her life.

Grande spoke about how she was going through a lot emotionally and did not have the “mental energy” to think about style or trends. She also mentioned that, during that time, she just wanted to feel safe and comfortable in what she wore.

“This was a very strange time in my life. I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy,” she explained.

“I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt.”

The ‘Wicked’ star faced a series of challenges during that era. According to PEOPLE, in May 2017, a deadly attack took place at her concert in Manchester, England, where 22 people were killed. Since then, Grande has, on several occasions, opened up about living with anxiety and post-traumatic stress. (ANI)

