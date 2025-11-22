Ariana Grande tests Covid-19 positive amid Wicked: For Good promotions

Ariana Grande, whose film Wicked: For Good releases today, i.e., November 21, shared an important update with her fans. The 32-year-old singer revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID, and this comes just as the press tour for the musical fantasy film comes to an end.

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram profile and shared an update, posting a photo from her November 18 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Along with the photo, the caption read, “moments before Covid”.

Just right after the announcement, Variety reported that Ariana Grande has withdrawn from her scheduled appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and will also miss upcoming Q&A panels for Wicked: For Good. As per reports, however, Cynthia Erivo will still be attending the show.

Wicked: For Good is the sequel to the 2024 film Wicked and is adapted from the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

