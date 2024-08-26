Arshad Warsi slammed for his comments on Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD

Arshad Warsi recently said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. He has been in the news since then and has been badly trolled for his comments. Kalki 2898 AD is a big hit. The movie has done extremely well at the box office and is getting all the love on OTT as well. Yes, the film recently released on Prime video and has been the talk of the town now. Fans are all praise for Prabhas on social media ever since the film came on OTT. People have been sharing the scenes from the movie and giving their reviews on it. The movie is once again in the news. Another reason why it is in the news is Arshad Warsi. He recently made some comments on the film and on Prabhas. His comments did not go well with his fans. (Agencies)

Also Read: Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, gets trolled

Also Watch: