Ashoke Pandit Slams India-Pakistan Peace Calls, Says Dialogue Must Be ‘Totally Rejected’

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has strongly opposed renewed calls for dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying such proposals should be rejected in view of repeated terror attacks and the loss of Indian lives.

Reacting to an open letter signed by 117 prominent citizens from both countries urging the restoration of peace and diplomatic engagement, Pandit criticised the initiative and those backing it.

Speaking to ANI, he said a section of “intellectuals” repeatedly advocates talks despite past experiences. “Every six months, these so-called intellectuals raise the demand for India-Pakistan talks. I completely oppose this and believe we should not be influenced by them because they haven’t suffered the consequences of terrorism,” he said.

Pandit argued that any discussion on bilateral relations should instead involve families of security personnel who have lost their lives in terror attacks. “This subject should be discussed with those who have lost their sons. Many members of our security forces have been killed, and Pakistan is responsible for it,” he said.

Accusing some intellectuals of ignoring history, Pandit alleged that every attempt by India to extend friendship had been met with violence. He said Pakistan was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Indians and described repeated calls for dialogue as an “act of weakness” and “compromise.”

Referring to his own experience as a Kashmiri Pandit, Pandit said he viewed the issue personally as a victim of terrorism and the genocide and ethnic cleansing suffered by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

He further asserted that the idea of friendship with Pakistan should be abandoned permanently, claiming the neighbouring country does not believe in peace or goodwill. According to Pandit, proposals for renewed engagement by intellectuals from both countries should be “totally rejected” and not entertained.

Citing past terror incidents, including the recent Pahalgam attack, Pandit maintained that meaningful dialogue with Pakistan was neither possible nor desirable under the current circumstances. (ANI)

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