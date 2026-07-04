Assam Creates History in Tea Industry with India’s First Commercial Matcha Tea

It is a resounding success of a decade-long Indo-Japan collaboration to bring innovations to Assam tea through production and machine expertise: CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a historic milestone for the Indian tea industry, Assam has become the first state in the country to commercially produce the globally renowned Matcha tea. Japan has traditionally been the leading producer of Matcha tea for markets across the world.

The historic first batch of Assam-produced Matcha tea was officially sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre at Rs 3,000 per kg through auctioneers J. Thomas & Co. Pvt. Limited today.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the production of Matcha tea in Assam, saying, "This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen the brand Assam Tea in the global market. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. It is a resounding success of a decade-long Indo-Japan collaboration to bring innovations to Assam tea through production and machine expertise."

India's first-ever commercially manufactured Matcha tea has been successfully produced and launched by Chota Tingrai Tea Estate. Located in the Tinsukia district of Assam, the renowned estate has spent the past decade collaborating closely with Japanese tea manufacturers, agronomists, equipment suppliers, and tea experts to bring this vision to life. By establishing a fully automated, state-of-the-art Japanese tea manufacturing facility on its estate, Chota Tingrai has successfully bridged traditional Assam tea heritage with authentic Japanese expertise.

Matcha is a highly sought-after, premium green tea product primarily manufactured in Japan, China, and Vietnam, which is currently facing a global shortage due to skyrocketing worldwide demand. While Assam is globally celebrated for its rich and robust black teas, the introduction of high-quality specialty teas like Matcha marks a monumental shift. This innovation adds a valuable new dimension to Assam's tea portfolio, opening lucrative new export opportunities and strengthening India's position in the global specialty tea market.

Matcha is a premium green tea made by finely grinding especially shade-grown tea leaves into a vibrant green powder. Unlike regular green tea, where the leaves are steeped and discarded, Matcha is whisked into water and consumed entirely, providing higher levels of antioxidants, amino acids, and natural caffeine.

Matcha has become one of the fastest-growing specialty tea categories worldwide, driven by increasing consumer interest in wellness, functional beverages, and premium tea experiences.

Major consumer and importing markets include Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. Middle Eastern countries are also witnessing growing demand.

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