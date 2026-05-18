Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Relives His Own ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ Moment With Old Friends

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to turn back the clock and revisit his personal ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with his old buddies.

The CM took to his official Instagram handle and published a throwback picture where he was seen posing with his friends, during what seemed to be a fun getaway.

Sharing the precious memory with the netizens, Himanta Biswa Sarma, third from right in the photo given above, wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Well years before Dil Chahta Hai was a thing, me and my friends had our Dil Chahta Hai moment! My young friends, go out, travel, create memories and explore the world, because this time is never going to come back (sic).”

Reacting to the post, an X user wrote in the comment section, “Sir, what a beautiful “Dil Chahta Hai” moment from your younger days! Seeing those old memories of you and your friends enjoying life together brings such a big smile. It shows that even before the movie, the spirit of friendship, adventure and making unforgettable memories was already alive in you.” (IANS)

Also Read: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Announce Pregnancy with Heartwarming Reveal