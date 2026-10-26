Kriti Sanon Turns Showstopper at Abhinav Mishra’s ‘Into The Wild 2026’

Actor Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight in a striking black mirror-work lehenga at designer Abhinav Mishra's couture showcase, 'Into The Wild 2026', held at Mehar Villas in Chattarpur, New Delhi.

Set against lush greenery under a moonlit sky, the showcase featured towering animal installations, sculptural figures, branches and foliage, creating an immersive natural setting. As the showstopper, Kriti wore a black mirror-work lehenga crafted in Neo-Tech fabric. The ensemble featured intricate hand embroidery, metallic embellishments and sculptural horse motifs, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Inspired by animals, nature and the spirit of exploration, Mishra's collection moved beyond conventional bridalwear. Alongside lehengas, it featured trench coats, structured jackets, wide-legged trousers, layered wraps, corsets, bustiers, kaftans, capes and crop T-shirts.

The colour palette drew from nature, incorporating olive, muted sage, deep brown, rich red, black and dusty neutrals. Animal-inspired prints, oversized florals and nature-inspired markings added character to the collection, while sculptural horse motifs emerged as a distinctive feature. The designer combined his signature mirror work with metallic sequins, Zardozi, beads, leather sequins and laser-cut details. Speaking about the collection, Mishra said it was inspired by animals, nature and freedom. He aimed to bring these elements into Indian bridalwear while retaining traditional craftsmanship and giving it a fresh, adventurous appeal. Music added another dimension to the showcase, with musician duo Anhad and Tanner blending Hindustani classical music, traditional Indian vocals and tabla rhythms with modern beats. The event brought together several personalities from fashion and entertainment, including designer Varun Bahl, Taiwanese pop icon Cheng Chang Fan, and creators Mannat Sandhu and Mohak Narang. Models Sheetal Mallar, Archana Akhil Kumar, Alicia Kaur and Kanika Dev also attended. Prominent guests included Manavendra Pratap Singh, Prince of Alwar; Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur; Mahima Kumari and Sanjana M Kumarii of Bikaner; and Vijayaraj Lakshmi Judev, Princess of Jashpur, alongside several fashion designers and industry personalities. (ANI)

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