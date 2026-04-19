Assamese Star Ravi Sarma Honoured with Best Actor at INCA Awards 2026 for Role in ‘Rudra’

MUMBAI: Assamese cinema marked a proud milestone as Ravi Sarma won the Best Actor award at the inaugural INCA Awards 2026 held in Mumbai. He received the honour for his compelling performance in the Assamese film Rudra.

The achievement is seen as a major boost for the Assamese film industry, which is steadily gaining recognition on the national stage. In Rudra (2025), directed by Roopak Gogoi, Sarma portrays a highly trained commando from a secret defence unit who is drawn back into action following betrayal, emerging as the last line of defence against growing threats.

The INCA Awards, held on April 15–16, celebrated excellence across Indian cinema, bringing together talent from various film industries on one platform. Among other winners, Naga Chaitanya shared the Best Actor award, while Best Actress honours went to Nandinee Kashyap and Rashmika Mandanna for their performances. (Agencies)

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