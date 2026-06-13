Assam’s animated short film Chyimi bags honour at Athens Film Awards

Acclaimed animated short film Chyimi, written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, has added another international accolade to its growing list of achievements by receiving an Honourable Mention in the Best Short Film category at the prestigious Athens Marathon Film Awards in Greece.

The latest recognition marks another milestone in the film’s remarkable festival journey. Chyimi had earlier won the Best Short Film award at the Jaipur International Film Festival and the New York Short Animation Festival, earning widespread appreciation for its storytelling and artistic excellence.

Conceived, written and directed by Dr. Mahanta, Chyimi is an animated short film that blends emotion, imagination and compelling narrative to tell a story that resonates across cultures and borders. The film has been praised for showcasing the power of animation as a medium for meaningful and human-centric storytelling.

The project was produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, whose support helped bring the filmmaker’s vision to life. Their efforts have contributed significantly to the film’s success on the international stage.

Reacting to the latest honour, Dr. Mahanta expressed gratitude to audiences, jury members and the entire team behind the project. He said such recognitions highlight the growing global appreciation for stories emerging from the region and inspire filmmakers to continue exploring innovative forms of artistic expression.

Chyimi is an animated short film written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. The film has received widespread international recognition for its creative storytelling and artistic vision. Its notable achievements include winning the Best Short Film award at the Jaipur International Film Festival and the New York Short Animation Festival. Most recently, it earned an Honourable Mention in the Best Short Film category at the Athens Marathon Film Awards, further cementing its reputation on the global festival circuit, stated a press release.

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