‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ Review: Kangana Ranaut Explores the Untold Stories of 26/11

In one of the film’s most powerful moments, a nurse remarks that while everyone remembers the attacks on Leopold Café and the Taj Hotel, few talk about the lives saved at Cama and Albless Hospital. That sentiment captures the essence of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, directed by Manoj Tapadia and starring Kangana Ranaut.

The film tells the story of 25 nurses and hospital staff who saved more than 400 patients during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Before the horror unfolds, the movie highlights the nurses’ everyday lives, friendships, and small moments of joy. This emotional foundation makes the later events even more impactful. Balancing warmth, fear, and courage, the film serves as a heartfelt tribute to the healthcare workers who acted selflessly during one of India’s darkest nights.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: What’s the story about?

The story begins two days after the attacks, as senior nurse Geeta Gandhare is called to testify against terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Through flashbacks, viewers witness life at Cama Hospital before the tragedy.

The first half focuses on Geeta and her fellow nurses—Sheetal Revagade, Trupti Takle, and Babita Adsule—showing their dedication, personal struggles, and commitment to patient care. The calm is shattered when gunshots are heard across Mumbai. As terrorists Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab move toward Cama Hospital after attacking CST station, the nurses and staff must quickly protect patients, newborns, and the critically ill. Their bravery and quick thinking form the heart of the narrative.

The film is divided into two distinct halves. The first develops the characters and their emotional journeys, while the second shifts into a tense survival drama. Instead of relying on excessive violence or action, the film focuses on human emotions, fear, and instinctive courage.

While some scenes lean toward melodrama and heroic dialogue, the film largely remains grounded. Kangana delivers a strong performance, but the story is not centered solely on her. The supporting cast, including Marathi-speaking actors, adds authenticity and depth, helping the film feel rooted in its setting.

Final verdict

Manoj Tapadia handles the sensitive subject with sincerity and respect. Though certain moments feel exaggerated, the film successfully captures both the terror of the attacks and the humanity of those who stood against it. With a concise runtime and an overlooked story at its core, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is an emotional and respectful tribute to the nurses whose courage saved hundreds of lives. (Agencies)

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