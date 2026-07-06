Assam’s Bhairavi Aradhya Deka Shines in Tollywood Debut with Telugu Film ‘Kotha Malupu’

Assam’s emerging actress Bhairavi Aradhya Deka has marked a significant milestone in her career by making her Tollywood debut in the Telugu film Kotha Malupu, earning praise for her performance and highlighting the growing presence of Assamese talent in regional Indian cinema.

Hailing from Sualkuchi, Assam’s renowned silk-weaving town, Bhairavi has transitioned from the cultural heartland of the state to the Telugu film industry. Her debut is being seen as an inspiring achievement for aspiring artists from the Northeast seeking opportunities on larger platforms.

One of the standout aspects of her performance is her command of the Telugu language. Despite it not being her mother tongue, Bhairavi adapted to the regional dialect spoken in the Godavari region and delivered an emotionally convincing performance. Her efforts have been appreciated by audiences and industry observers alike. Her journey reflects the increasing recognition of artists from Assam in the national entertainment industry. Bhairavi’s success also underscores the importance of dedication, adaptability, and perseverance in overcoming linguistic and regional barriers.

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Assam has produced several talented artists across different fields. Bhairavi’s entry into Tollywood adds another chapter to this legacy, bringing attention to the state’s vibrant artistic potential. Speaking through her work, Bhairavi represents a new generation of performers who are expanding their horizons beyond geographical boundaries while staying connected to their roots. Her achievement is expected to inspire many young people, particularly aspiring actors from Assam and the Northeast, to pursue careers in cinema and the performing arts.

As Kotha Malupu introduces Bhairavi Aradhya Deka to Telugu audiences, her debut stands as a testament to the growing diversity of Indian cinema, where talent continues to transcend language and region. With this promising beginning, she is poised to make a lasting mark in the film industry while proudly representing Assam on a wider stage, stated a press relaease.

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