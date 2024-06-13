Australian cricketer David Warner turns into Pushpa in new ad; Allu Arjun reacts

It’s no secret that Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge “Pushpa” fan and he loves Indian cinema. He is often seen doing the iconic Pushpa pose on the grounds during matches and earlier this year, he even expressed his excitement for the teaser of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, “Pushpa 2: The Rule”. Once David even superimposed his face on Arjun’s in a snippet from the popular film. And now, the cricketer has turned into Allu Arjun’s character for an advertisement. The ad was shared on Instagram with a catchy caption, which read, “David naam sunn ke tourist samjha kya, mate? hai mein! And the fire in me cools down only on @wakefitco new Regul8 - India’s 1st ever mattress temperature controller! Ab mattress mein a/c!” Check it out below! Reacting to the ad, a user wrote, “David Warner Sir After Retirement : Bollywood Star.”

Another commented, “Bollywood - can we please have in the movies” A third comment read, “Born in Australia made in India.” Allu Arjun, who played Pushpa Raj in the film, also reacted to David’s ad. He dropped a bunch of laughing, thumbs up and fire emojis in the comments section. (Agencies)

