‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein...,’ says SRK as he unveiled ‘DDLJ’ statue with Kajol in London

Marking the 30th year of his blockbuster film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, Bollywood’s most favourite jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on Thursday unveiled the Bronze statue of their iconic characters Raj and Simran in London at Leicester Square.

Hours after unveiling the special statue, SRK took to Instagram and celebrated the moment with his Instagram family in full filmy style.

He began the post with his iconic dialogue, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!”, a line that has been stuck with cinema lovers since 1995.

“Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London... we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ,” SRK posted.

He also shared a few pictures from the unveiling ceremony, where Kajol’s children, Yug and Nysa, were present. Interestingly, the kids wore a black leather jacket and a white suit, reminiscent of the outfits Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan sported in the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ.

SRK and Kajol were also dressed to the nines for the event. SRK was seen in a black suit, while Kajol wore a stunning saree in pastel shades of green and blue. SRK’s outfit stood out with a cowbell-inspired brooch, a subtle tribute to DDLJ, referencing the iconic Swiss cowbell that symbolized the protagonists’ romance in the film. (ANI)

