Shah Rukh Khan’s marksheet from school days goes viral

Before making it big in films, Shah Rukh Khan was already quite a star in his school and college days, a fact that has been corroborated by many of his friends and juniors. The actor was known to be an all-rounder, who excelled not just in studies but also in sports. A resurfaced photo of his college admission form has resurfaced online, which gives a glimpse of how good the actor was in academics.

The image seems to be an admission form of Hansraj College, where Khan eventually did his graduation in Economics. The form has a very young SRK’s photo attached along with details of his class XII board marks. The actor Rukh completed his graduation in Economics between 1985 and 1988.

According to the marksheet doing the rounds, the actor scored his highest in his elective paper with an impressive 92. In English, he reportedly secured 51, while he earned 78 each in Mathematics and Physics.*

For fans who have admired his acting all these years, the numbers have sparked fresh admiration for the superstar.

Social media is abuzz with comments celebrating his academic journey and noting that the actor was born to excel, be it as a student or in his professional life as an actor.

Khan went to pursue Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia after graduating from Delhi University, but could not complete the two-year course as acting offers started pouring him, first from television and eventually from Mumbai, where he migrated. He made his debut in Deewana in 1992, and the rest, as they say, is history. (Agencies)

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu ties the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru