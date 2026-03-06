BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ drops official trailer ahead of theatrical release

The official trailer of ‘Boong’, the BAFTA-winning Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, was released on social media, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a child’s journey shaped by hope and family.

The film is scheduled to return to theatres for a wider release on March 6, 2026.

The trailer introduces viewers to Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, a mischievous yet determined schoolboy growing up in Imphal. Through a gentle and unhurried narrative style, the visuals capture the rhythm of his everyday life, where childhood innocence unfolds against a backdrop marked by ethnic tensions.

At the heart of the story lies Boong’s simple yet heartfelt mission: to surprise his mother by bringing home his long-absent father.

The boy believes his father is working in Moreh, a town located near the Myanmar border.

The trailer follows Boong as he teams up with his best friend Raju and sets off on a risky cross-border journey. Their adventure takes them through the rural landscapes of Manipur before eventually reaching the bustling border town. Throughout the footage, the film balances the sense of childhood curiosity and determination with the region’s complex socio-political environment.

Boong has already achieved a significant milestone on the international stage. The film recently became the first Indian production to win the Award for Best Children’s and Family Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), marking a historic moment for Indian cinema, particularly for films from the North-East.

The project is backed by Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

Set against the evocative landscape of Manipur, the film explores themes of resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of family bonds. The film is set for theatrical re-release on March 6. (ANI)

