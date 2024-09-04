Bengaluru Police Ready to Submit Charge Sheet in High-Profile Fan Murder Case Involving Kannada Superstar Darshan

In a major development, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said on Tuesday that the police, investigating the sensational fan murder case involving jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, are ready with the charge sheet to be submitted to the court.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Dayananda stated, “The investigation in the case has been completed and the charge sheet is ready. The charge sheet is handed over to the public prosecutor and suggestions are taken from his side. After making the changes as per the suggestions, the charge sheet would be submitted to the court in one or two days in the case.”

“Few reports are expected from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). All FSL reports from Bengaluru are available with the investigating officers. Few reports are yet to reach the Central FSL from Hyderabad. But, without waiting for the reports from CFSL, we are submitting the charge sheet. We can always add the contents of the reports to the charge sheet in the coming days. Presently, we are submitting a preliminary charge sheet,” the Police Commissioner further said.

According to sources, the police are submitting a charge sheet of about 4,500 pages in connection with the case. The charge sheet also mentions more than 250 pieces of evidence against Darshan and others. There is a chance of Darshan being presented as the prime accused in the case instead of Pavithra Gowda, sources revealed.

The police had shown Pavithra Gowda as the accused number one and Darshan as the second accused in the case in the remand applications submitted to the court.

The police have retrieved the CCTV footage of Darshan and Pavithra Gowda’s residences and footage of the shed where Renukaswamy was hacked to death. The cops have also retrieved the data from the mobiles of the accused and got two photographs of Renukaswamy soaked in blood and joining both his hands to spare his life, sources said.

The police had also found blood stains of Renukaswamy on the pants of Darshan and sandals of Pavithra Gowda. The authorities have also recovered strands of hair from the scene of the crime belonging to Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, sources revealed. Darshan, who is now in the Ballary prison, has gone into silent mode in his cell following the exposure of luxury treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison. He has been seen practising Yoga and reciting God’s prayers. Jail authorities have revealed that even as he is spoken to, Darshan is not responding and is tense, awaiting the submission of the charge sheet. (IANS)

