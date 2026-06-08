Betty Gilpin Calls Jennifer Lopez the ‘Most Beautiful Person’ She’s Ever Seen

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has received glowing praise from her Office Romance co-star Betty Gilpin, who described the actress-singer as “the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen up close” while reflecting on their experience working together in the new Netflix romantic comedy.

Speaking to People magazine, Gilpin shared her admiration for Lopez’s striking appearance and magnetic screen presence, saying that her beauty is even more remarkable in person.

“She’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen up close,” Gilpin said. “It’s crazy. It’s so much crazier than you could ever imagine. She’s an alien on this earth, aesthetically.”

The two actresses star together in Office Romance, directed by Ol Parker and released on Netflix on June 5. In the film, Lopez plays the CEO of an airline company, while Gilpin portrays one of her colleagues. The story follows a budding romance between Lopez’s character and a lawyer played by Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Kelly.

Beyond Lopez’s appearance, Gilpin praised her acting abilities and comedic talent, describing her as a natural fit for romantic comedies.

“She is the rom-com queen,” Gilpin said, noting that Lopez’s willingness to laugh at herself and embrace comedic moments is what makes her performances so engaging. “She’s a brilliant actress and has that essential rom-com quality of being willing to really make fun of yourself and be a clown. It’s a joy to watch.” Gilpin also highlighted the chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein, saying it was evident from the start of filming. According to her, the connection between the two stars felt authentic and effortless on screen.

She further described Lopez as “available, playful, brilliant and sexy,” adding that her enthusiasm and professionalism create an energetic atmosphere on set.

Office Romance also features Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris and Edward James Olmos in supporting roles and is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

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