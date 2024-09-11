Beyoncé Snubbed at Country Music Association Awards Despite Record-Breaking Country Album

Despite creating a record-breaking country album, Beyonce has been majorly snubbed at the Country Music Association Awards. The singer has found no mention in the nomination list that CMAs announced.

Queen Bey’s 2024 record, which she intentionally branded as a ‘Beyonce album’ instead of a “Country album” ahead of its March 29 release, made history this year and topped Billboard’s Top Country Albums for four weeks straight. The achievement was a first for a Black woman. Off the same album, her lead single, ‘Texas Hold Em,’ also made her the first Black woman to firmly hold the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – a feat spanning ten weeks.

Despite restarting a new chapter around Black artists’ claim to the genre, which often shunned the community from mainstream limelight, Beyonce have once again shut out by the CMAs.

This isn’t the first time that the CMAs have shunned Beyonce. Back in 2016, the same awards series shamed her for performing ‘Daddy Lessons’ alongside Dixie Chick, terming her artistic essence to a pop artist and nothing beyond that.

Meanwhile Post Malone’s massive radio hit, “I Had Some Help,” which features Morgan Wallen, is the main reason why the country singer leads the pack this year. It is up for single, song, musical event and music video of the year. His last nomination is a second one in the musical event category, for his collaboration with Eric Church, “Man Made a Bar.” (Agencies)

