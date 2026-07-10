‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ trailer: Raghav Juyal’s unapologetic comic chaos sets up a wild family entertainer for July 30

The makers of ‘Bhai Tera Star’ Hai have released the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering audiences a first full look at Raghav Juyal’s comic avatar as Ajay Singh.

Following the teaser, the trailer showcases a high-energy blend of comedy, drama and over-the-top entertainment ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 30.

The trailer introduces viewers to the outrageous world of Ajay Singh, with the opening line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t,” immediately setting the tone for what promises to be an unapologetically comic entertainer.

Packed with chaotic situations, quirky characters and melodrama, the trailer highlights a story where ambition collides with humour, delivering a series of laugh-out-loud moments.

The film positions itself as a family entertainer, combining comedy, drama and larger-than-life storytelling.

The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal,

Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.

Speaking about the trailer, Raghav Juyal said, “I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it,” in a press note.

The film is directed by Vivek B Agrawal, written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B Agrawal.

’Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30. (ANI)

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