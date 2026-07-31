Bhumi Pednekar’s temple post sparks debate over ‘photoshoot-like’ worship on social media

Actor Bhumi Pednekar faced criticism on social media after sharing a video of herself offering prayers at a Shivling during the holy month of Sawan.

The actress posted photos and videos on Instagram showing her performing the ritual while wearing sunglasses. Several users questioned her choice of attire, with some alleging that the post appeared more like a photoshoot than an act of worship.

In the caption, Bhumi wrote, "As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev."

On the professional front, Bhumi is set to star in the historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in which she will portray warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma. (IANS)

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