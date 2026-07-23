Bigg Boss Hindi season 20 announced; makers unveil ‘eye-conic’ logo

The wait is over for all BB fans as the 20th season of ‘Bigg Boss Hindi’ has been officially announced.

The highly anticipated season of the popular reality show is set to return soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Ahead of the new season, the makers on Monday unveiled a brand-new version of the show’s iconic eye logo to mark the first official announcement of Season 20.

According to the makers, the redesigned eye represents a new chapter for the reality show while also celebrating its 20-year journey. The new look has been created around the idea of the Bigg Boss house, where contestants reveal different sides of themselves as the game progresses.

The layered design of the eye is meant to reflect the changing equations inside the house, with friendships, rivalries, and alliances constantly shifting. The makers also said that the different colours in the logo represent the many emotions and relationships that become part of the show.

While the makers have confirmed that Bigg Boss Hindi will return soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, the premiere date and the list of contestants are yet to be announced. (ANI)

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