Bollywood stars hail PM Modi on 76th birthday, share wishes and praise for his leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, with several celebrities from the film and music industries extending birthday wishes to him on social media and praising his leadership and contributions to the country.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar marked the occasion with a message encouraging people to celebrate through acts of service. He urged people to help those in need, bring smiles to others and dedicate the day to serving society. "There cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this," Kumar wrote on X, while wishing Modi continued success and inspiration.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with the Prime Minister and described Modi as a leader who had changed the outlook of the nation. He thanked Modi for his leadership and extended his birthday wishes.

Musician Ricky Kej shared a selfie with Modi from one of their meetings and highlighted what he described as the Prime Minister's efforts to support artists and promote Indian culture. Kej expressed gratitude for Modi's work in bringing attention to lesser-known artists and India's cultural heritage, while wishing him health and continued success.

Actors Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Suniel Shetty also extended their greetings. Shroff posted a brief birthday message, while Hooda sent warm wishes to the Prime Minister. Shetty wished Modi good health, strength and continued purpose in serving the nation.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a longer message, recalling his first meeting with Modi in Ahmedabad. Kher said the interaction had been inspiring and praised Modi's discipline, hard work and dedication to the country. He wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy and joyful life and expressed hope that he would continue to lead the nation with the same energy and resolve.

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photograph with Modi on her Instagram story and wished him good health, strength and continued success.

Raveena Tandon also extended her greetings, referring to the theme of "Seva ka Sankalp" and calling for greater kindness and compassion towards others.

Shatrughan Sinha conveyed birthday wishes on behalf of the Sinha family, while music maestro AR Rahman also posted a brief message wishing Modi on his birthday. (ANI)

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