Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has expressed his gratitude to superstar playback singer Arijit Singh.

On Monday, the actor's production house took to their Instagram, and shared a picture of the superstar and the singer jamming over a song. The actor also penned a special note for Arijit as he wrote, "Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical".

Earlier, the actor paid a visit to the singer at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, after the singer announced his retirement from playback singing recently. The actor landed in Kolkata on Sunday and was initially seen trying to dodge the paparazzi at the airport.

Following the visit Aamir and Arijit became the subject of allegations that they entered the Rani Dhanya Kumari Government College campus in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, late at night without official permission. (IANS)

Also Read: Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson wins top honour at 2026 DGA Awards