Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starts preparing for ‘Brahmastra 2’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has time and again proved his acting skills. He enjoys a massive fan following and treats his fans with his daily updates. Ranveer who is known for his charming looks, has yet again left his fans bowled with his good looks.

On Tuesday, Singh took to his Instagram handle as he shared a series of pictures and fans are in love with his new look. In the new pictures, Ranveer was seen flaunting his perfectly trimmed beard and looked handsome in a grey sweater. His shy look that has been captured in the camera made females go weak in the knees.

Ranveer Singh, who is a dad-to-be actor looked handsome in this picture. After the picture was shared online, fans filled the comments section with love and appreciation. One user replied, ‘Agar Ye Dev Character Ka Look Hai. Toh Bhaii Aaaag Lagne Vaalii Hai Second Part Mayyy’. Ranveer’s new look made fans wonder if the actor’s latest look is for Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra Part 2”.

As per reports, Ranveer has been finalized for the role of “Dev” in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and fans were praising the choice. Well, if reports are to be believed, then the scripting for the second part is still in progress. “Brahmastra 2” will go on floors in 2025.

On the work front, Ayan is currently busy with “War 2” and Ranveer is shooting for “Baiju Bawra” this year. Ranveer’s upcoming movie “Rakshas” with director Prasanth Varma has been shelved. The makers had stated to reveal that the film was not happening. Ranveer had said that Prasanth is a very special talent and they will collaborate on something exciting in the future.

Ranveer has “Don 3” in his pipeline which is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead. The film is expected to release in 2025. (Agencies)

