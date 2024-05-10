Ranveer Singh squashes divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone

All is well in the marital life of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The “83” actor had fuelled rumours of break-up after he archived his and Deepika’s wedding photos along with other posts before 2013 on Instagram. On Wednesday, however, Ranveer dismissed rumours of divorce in his own style during the launch of a jewellery brand in Mumbai.

Singh was present at the store launch of Tiffany &Co where he proudly flaunted his wedding ring and called it the most treasured jewellery piece in his collection.

In an interview with Vogue India at the store launch, Ranveer Singh was asked to name a piece of jewellery that he is most fond of. Ranveer admitted his wedding and engagement ring presented by Deepika Padukone are his most favourite jewellery pieces. “Personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite most dear pieces,” he said, before speaking about his wedding ring.

“One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife,” Ranveer said as he held his hand up and showed the massive diamond wedding ring. “The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And there’s of course my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls,” he added.

Ranveer’s statement came days after Ranveer archived a bunch of photos on Instagram that included his wedding photos.

“Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. All his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise,” a source told The Hindustan Times newspaper.

“They are really excited to welcome their first child to the world and are cherishing every moment of this phase of their life. Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying some quality time together on a quiet getaway in India,” the source added. (Agencies)

Also Read: Singer Shakira scores big win in tax evasion battle as prosecutors move to dismiss second investigation

Also Watch: