Viral clip of Deepika Padukone slamming fan’s camera deleted after backlash

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, grabbed headlines earlier this week for a viral video that showed her pushing a fan’s phone at Mumbai airport. The paparazzo who shared the account has deleted the clip from his official Instagram handle. The post was receiving a lot of flak online before it got deleted. Netizens were slamming the pap culture and was criticising cameramen for invading Deepika’s privacy. However, some fans even criticised Deepika and called her “rude”.

Reacting to the viral clip, a user wrote, “She is pregnant, Can she have some privacy? Please don’t harass her.” Another commented, “They’re humans too. Give them some space.” A third comment read, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn’t want it to be photographed?”

On Wednesday, Deepika shared a picture from the sets of Piku and wrote, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat!(emojis) @amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…” Check it out below!

Deepika and Ranveer revealed in February this year that they are expecting their first child in September. On the movie front, she is currently making waves for her film “Kalki 2898 AD”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The film will be released on June 27. (Agencies)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh squashes divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone (sentinelassam.com)