Bollywood's Global Symphony: How Hindi Music Strengthens Cross-Cultural Bonds

Bollywood's soft power is recognised worldwide. For decades, Indian cinema has served as a cultural bridge, from Raj Kapoor's popularity in Russia to Shah Rukh Khan's fandom in the Middle East. In recent years, Bollywood music has further strengthened these cross-cultural connections, particularly in Asia.

At the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim drew attention by using Bollywood songs in social media posts documenting his India visit. His selections included I Am the Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, the title track of Dil To Pagal Hai and Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The songs made his posts more relatable to Indian audiences.

Ibrahim also used Bollywood music to underscore diplomatic ties. A post featuring his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used Saathi Haath Badhana from Naya Daur, a song about collective effort. Another post featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and his delegation used Chale Chalo from Lagaan, reinforcing the theme of moving forward together.

Ibrahim is not the only world leader to embrace Bollywood music. French President Emmanuel Macron used Jogi, a track featured in Dhurandhar, in a video of his India visit in February. During the visit, Macron and the First Lady also interacted with Bollywood personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

The appeal of Indian music extends beyond political visits. In July, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of Indonesian band Albumology performing Mahendra Kapoor's Neele Gagan Ke Tale with a reggae twist. The band reimagines retro Hindi songs with global musical influences, illustrating how Indian music continues to evolve across cultures.

This popularity is not new. Indian cinema and music have long found audiences in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, aided by diaspora communities, trade links and film exports. Social media has amplified that reach, making cultural exchanges more visible and accessible.

From world leaders using Hindi songs in social media posts to international musicians reinterpreting classic Bollywood tracks, Indian cinema continues to transcend borders. Its soft power lies not merely in its global popularity but in its ability to create shared emotional experiences across cultures. (Agencies)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 as film fraternity celebrates his enduring legacy