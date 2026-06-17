Boman Irani Highlights Cinema’s Power to Connect People and Cultures Across Borders

Actor Boman Irani recently shared his thoughts on the unifying power of cinema.

In his latest post on Instagram, he highlighted how films can bridge people, cultures, and ideas across borders. Reflecting on his experience in Moscow and his collaboration with Moskino, the actor described it as an enriching journey of cultural exchange between India and Russia. Boman noted that storytelling has a unique ability to travel beyond boundaries, fostering meaningful connections among filmmakers and opening new avenues for creative collaboration.

Sharing a series of photos, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ actor wrote, “Stories have a remarkable way of travelling. My time in Moscow, alongside our collaboration with Moskino, was a reminder of how cinema can bring people, cultures, and ideas together. It was an enriching experience to engage with fellow filmmakers and explore new avenues for creative exchange between India and Russia.”

“The work was rewarding, but so was simply experiencing Moscow itself a city of grandeur, warmth, and endless beauty. Here are a few memories from the journey. #filminmoscow #moskino #moscowfilmcluster.”

Professionally, Boman Irani has delivered memorable performances in films such as “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.,” “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” “3 Idiots,” “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” “Don,” “Main Hoon Na,” “Dunki,” and several others. (IANS)

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