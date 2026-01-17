As 2026 begins, the literary world is already buzzing with fresh perspectives, bold narratives, and influential voices. Books, Buzz, and Brilliance: Must-Read Authors of Early 2026 highlights a curated group of writers who are shaping contemporary literature through fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and thought leadership. Their works span technology, spirituality, education, science, journalism, and human resilience—setting the tone for a compelling literary year.

Leading the list is Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak, an Oxford-, Harvard-, MIT-, and IIM-educated innovator with over 15 years of global experience in CRM and digital transformation. Known as the Pride of Odisha and India, Dr. Nayak redefines CRM as a living, purpose-driven ecosystem rather than mere software. Deeply inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, his books CRM: From Mechanism to Manifestation and Battlefield to Boardroom blend technology, leadership, and timeless wisdom, offering a roadmap for conscious leadership in the modern world.

Banumathy Bharathi, an award-winning writer and educator based in Chennai, brings more than two decades of experience in English and Psychology education across India. Having served as teacher, principal, and columnist, she blends academic rigor with narrative sensitivity. Fluent in multiple Indian languages, her debut novel The Recrudescence is a cross-genre work combining history, parapsychology, and geopolitical intrigue, marking a promising entry into contemporary fiction.

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari, a noted author, linguist, and educationist, has made significant contributions to global learning at a young age. Founder of Rishi’s English Club and President of Angel’s International University, he has received international recognition, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Oxford. His works—Universal Spoken English in Your Tips, The Universe of Linguistics, and A History of English Literature—along with his poetry collection My Beloved Angel, reflect both scholarly depth and emotional resonance.

Teen author and researcher Vivaan Karulkar stands out as a remarkable young voice from New Bharat. By 15, he earned an in-principle patent for asteroid detection. His books on Sanatan Dharam and technology were launched by national leaders, while Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality gained widespread attention and awards. Recognized by global institutions including the UN and UK Parliament, Vivaan represents the future of interdisciplinary thought leadership.

Veteran journalist Ehtesham Shahid brings over 25 years of experience across leading Indian and Gulf media organizations. Currently based in Abu Dhabi, he is a columnist, media educator, theatre performer, and podcast host. Formerly associated with The Indian Express, Al Arabiya, and Khaleej Times, Shahid continues to influence public discourse through journalism, commentary, and cultural engagement.

Gautmi Raj (pen name of Debashree) is a spiritual writer and motivational guide dedicated to personal transformation. With academic training in philosophy and history, and experience as a martial artist and artist, she blends intuition with learning. Through her writing and digital platforms, she encourages readers to discover inner strength, purpose, and joy.

Physician and researcher Dr. Emmanuel Bhaskar brings a unique voice through socio-medical fiction. With over two decades of medical practice and frontline COVID-19 experience, his COVID Stories from India series blends clinical insight with deeply human narratives, documenting resilience during one of the world’s most challenging health crises.

Spiritual thinker Dr. Onkar Nath Kaushal explores divinity and science in his works Saral Ramayan Bhasha and Samay Yan. Drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman, his writings aim to bridge faith, philosophy, and rational inquiry, offering fresh interpretations of time, divinity, and cosmic order.

Mental health expert Dr. Dillip Kumar Dash, with over 30 years in psychiatry, has authored several influential books on counseling, stress management, and self-awareness. A recipient of multiple national and global awards, his work continues to promote mental health awareness across India.

Finally, Sunil Mattakkara, a civil engineer by profession and poet by passion, presents Shashthrageetham, his debut Malayalam poetry collection. With over three decades of literary engagement, his poems sensitively explore social realities, inner struggles, and human emotions. Together, these authors exemplify the diversity, depth, and brilliance shaping literature in early 2026—making their works essential reading for the year ahead. (ANI)

