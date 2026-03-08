‘Boong’ director Lakshmipriya Devi finds working with child actors ‘much easier’ than adults

Fresh off a historic moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi says working with children on her award-winning debut film ‘Boong’ turned out to be one of the most fulfilling experiences of the project. The Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama recently made history by becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA in the Best Children’s & Family Film category at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Speaking to ANI, Devi described how working with child actors shaped her filmmaking process and brought a new sense of spontaneity and honesty to the project.

“Since the film’s story is about a child, it felt very natural...” Devi said while recalling the filming process. “Working with child actors... was challenging, but also very fulfilling,” she said. The unpredictability of working with children, she added, brought a sense of excitement to the filmmaking journey.

“It was always challenging,” Devi said, adding, “So it was not something routine. It was thrilling for me.”

Interestingly, the experience also changed her perspective on directing actors. Devi candidly admitted that after working with children, collaborating with adults might feel different going forward.

“I’m spoiled after working with children, honestly”, she said, adding, “I felt that it was much easier than working with adults.”

She also noted that children often bring a level of honesty and authenticity that can be difficult to recreate through conventional acting methods. According to Devi, this authenticity became central to the storytelling of Boong, allowing the film to portray its themes of hope, resilience and family bonds in a natural and heartfelt way. Reflecting on the journey of bringing the story to life, Devi said directing the film not only marked a major professional milestone but also helped her grow as a filmmaker. (ANI)

Also Read: Sonu Sood Offers Hope and Aid Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Assists Stranded Travelers