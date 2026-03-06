I hope everything will be fine: Sonu Sood reacts to US-Israel-Iran conflict

Actor Sonu Sood has offered a message of hope amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, while also announcing humanitarian assistance for travellers stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight disruptions.

Speaking to ANI about the escalating situation, Sood expressed optimism for peace. “I hope everything will be fine and I wish happiness for everyone.”

On Thursday, the actor also took to social media to announce free accommodation for people stranded in Dubai as flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures across parts of West Asia. In an Instagram post, Sood wrote that anyone left without a place to stay could reach out to him for help. “War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us if you need help,” he wrote.

The announcement comes as thousands of passengers currently face uncertainty after flight cancellations and delays triggered by the intensifying conflict. (ANI)

Also Read: BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ drops official trailer ahead of theatrical release