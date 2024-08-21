Brad and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh is only a ‘Jolie’ now

It’s done! Shiloh is no longer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as she dropped her father’s surname. She was granted the permission to change her name legally. The petition to change her name was delayed due to an incomplete background check.

Shiloh was named Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt when she was born. She has now shortened it and made it Shiloh Jolie. She asked for the changes in May when she turned 18 years old but the petition was approved only now on August 19. They did a complete background check before making the name changes.

At the time, Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine said, “Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.” According to California law for a name change, the individual seeking name change has to have the legal forms published in a newspaper for one month before a judge approves the petition to change the name. After publication, the request will appear in the legal notice section of the newspaper.

A few days after the petition was filed, a source close to Brad Pitt said that the actor was “aware” of the petition. The source said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.” Angelina, Brad have six kids between adopted and biological ones. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids–Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15. (Agencies)

