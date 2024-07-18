Brad Pitt calls out Angelina Jolie’s request for sharing private messages

Things are getting uglier by the day between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as latter has accused former wife of taking “intrusive” measures against him in their ongoing winery case.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently feuding for the sale of the former couple’s French winery Château Miraval. Angelina’s legal team has requested Brad Pitt to disclose third-party communications he had about the infamous plane ride that led to their divorce. The said plane incident took place in 2016 and ultimately led to things between them going south.

In response to Angelina’s requests, Brad’s lawyers in new court documents have called former’s requests “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” They asked for her motion to be denied.

They claim Brad Pitt “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.”

His lawyers added, “Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”

Brad Pitt’s lawyers argued in the ongoing case that those “private, third-party communications” have no relevance in this case and are not related to the winery sale dispute. His team added that “Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

Meanwhile, as an update, a judge ruled in May that Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements. Brad Pitt’s lawyers have said that the actor offered to buy her shares of the winery when she wanted out, but she refused the deal due to an NDA.

It was in 2019 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared legally single by a judge. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. (Agencies)

