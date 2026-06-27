Brad Pitt Has ‘No Plans’ to Marry Ines de Ramon Despite Her Being Treated as Family: Report

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has no plans to marry his longtime girlfriend Ines de Ramon despite her becoming a beloved member of his family, according to a source quoted by Page Six.

The source said de Ramon, a celebrity jewellery designer, has developed close relationships with Pitt’s relatives since the couple began dating in 2022. She is said to regularly attend family gatherings, spend time with Pitt’s brother, sister, nieces and nephews, and stay in touch with them independently of the actor.

“At this point, they basically consider her family,” the insider said, adding that Pitt’s relatives admire her warm and down-to-earth personality. De Ramon reportedly shares a genuine bond with the family, with members often including her in plans and reaching out to her directly.

Despite the strong family connection, the source claimed that marriage is not on Pitt’s agenda. “Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone,” the insider said.

Pitt, 62, finalised his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie in December 2024 after more than eight years of legal proceedings. The former couple, who separated in 2016, share six children.

De Ramon, 33, was previously married to actor Paul Wesley. The pair wed in 2019 before separating in 2022.

Representatives for Pitt and de Ramon did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the report. (ANI)

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