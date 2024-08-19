‘Brahmastra’ a quantum leap in visual storytelling: Producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra has expressed gratitude as ‘Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’ has bagged three awards at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt-starrer film has won the award for 'Best Film in AVGC' (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic). Music Composer Pritam has won the award for ‘Best Music Direction’, while Arijit Singh won the 'Best Male Playback Singer' for the song 'Kesariya'. Talking about the big win, Namit, Founder-Prime Focus Ltd, said: “Winning the National Award for 'Best VFX Film' for 'Brahmastra' is a historic milestone that elevates the Indian VFX industry to new heights, globally. I am immensely proud of our team's groundbreaking work in bringing Ayan Mukerji's vision to life, resulting in this incredible recognition.”

“Brahmastra represents a quantum leap in visual storytelling, and this award is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by teams at DNEG and ReDefine,” he added. Namit is known to finance projects like ‘The Garfield Movie’ and ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’. The fantasy action-adventure film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Namit Malhotra and Mukerji (in his debut production) – under Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza. The film starred an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie draws inspiration from Hindu mythology, revolving around Shiva (Ranbir), an orphan musician with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in action drama 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. He next has ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starts preparing for ‘Brahmastra 2’

Also Watch: